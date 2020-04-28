Austin Del Rosso, De Smet
Graduation year: 2014

A first-team All-Metro selection both as a junior in 2012 and a senior in 2013 after top-10 individual finishes in the Class 4 state meet those seasons. Del Rosso finished sixth in Class 4 as a senior in 15:53.75, a state meet performance that ranks 15th in the decade on Jefferson City's Oak Hills course. He also was ninth in Class 4 in 2012. Ran for the University of Tulsa and competed in 2015 and 2016 in the NCAA Division I Championships.

Sports