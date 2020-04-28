Austin Hindman, Lafayette

Graduation year: 2017
Hindman's Class 4 state meet-winning time of 15:22.3 from 2016 is the fastest state performance ever on Jefferson City's Oak Hills Golf Center course, home of Missouri's championship meet from 1979-2018. His margin of victory was 16.54 seconds, the largest in Class 4 since 2000. He was the All-Metro runner of the year as a senior that season and also was a first-team All-Metro selection in both 2014 and 2015. Hindman finished third at state as a sophomore and was runner-up as a junior, helping Lafayette repeat as the state team champion those seasons. He owns three of the top seven state performances of the decade for area runners at Oak Hills. Also the 2017 All-Metro boys track and field athlete of the year, Hindman competed at Mizzou for one season before turning professional to pursue a career as a triathlete.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.