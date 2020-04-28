Ben Flowers, Jerseyville

Graduation year: 2017
Received first-team All-Metro honors both as a junior and senior after finishing 13th and eighth in the Illinois Class 2A state meet. Flowers' senior-season performance of 14:43 in 2016 was the eighth-fastest of the decade for an area runner in the state meet on the Detweiller Park course, and his 14:57 from 2015 ranks 16th. As a senior, Flowers won six individual titles, including the regional and sectional meets. Flowers has run three seasons of cross country and track and field for Wichita State, including a 17th-place effort in November in the Midwest Region Cross Country Championships.
