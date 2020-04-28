Brydon Groves-Scott, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2015

Graduation year: 2015

Garnered first-team All-Metro accolades in 2013 and 2014 after running to Class 3A all-state finishes in both seasons. That was topped by his senior campaign, when Groves-Scott finished 19th in a time of 14:49 on the 3-mile Detweiller Park course that ranks 12th-best for the decade at the state meet among area runners. Groves-Scott was 21st as a junior in 15:01. He continued his career at the University of Alabama-Huntsville, earning first-team all-conference honors in 2017 as the program appeared in the NCAA Division II National Championships.

