Bryon Jones, senior, Belleville East

A repeat first-team All-Metro selection. Posted five top-four finishes, including a victory at 5 kilometers in the Forest Park Festival’s Gold Division. On the three-mile courses in Illinois, Jones finished second against a stout field in the Granite City Invitational, was third in both the Southwestern Conference and Class 3A Normal Regional meets and 13th at the Quincy Sectional. Wrapped up career by finishing 43rd in state meet with a season-best time of 15:08.9.