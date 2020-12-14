 Skip to main content
Byron Jones, junior, Belleville East
Consistently finished near top of every meet against area competition in Illinois. Ran a season-best time of 15:32.96 on 3-mile course to finish fourth in the Class 3A Granite City Regional. Jones was second in Belleville West Invitational, third in Southwestern Conference meet and fourth in Granite City Invitational. He also had top time in Granite City Regional tuneup meet. Finished season 40th at Class 3A Normal Sectional. First All-Metro selection.

