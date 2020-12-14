Byron Jones, junior, Belleville East

Consistently finished near top of every meet against area competition in Illinois. Ran a season-best time of 15:32.96 on 3-mile course to finish fourth in the Class 3A Granite City Regional. Jones was second in Belleville West Invitational, third in Southwestern Conference meet and fourth in Granite City Invitational. He also had top time in Granite City Regional tuneup meet. Finished season 40th at Class 3A Normal Sectional. First All-Metro selection.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.