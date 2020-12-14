 Skip to main content
Caleb Lind, junior, Lutheran St. Charles
Caleb Lind, junior, Lutheran St. Charles

Helped Cougars to runner-up team finish in Class 3 state meet by finishing fifth individually. Lind’s season-best time, which also was a school record, came on same course in September when he won the Gans Creek Classic’s Blue Division in 15:56.50. Also won the Class 3 District 2 meet, finished third in the Forest Park Invitational’s top division, was fourth at Festus and fifth at Fort Zumwalt North. First All-Metro section.

