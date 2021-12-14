 Skip to main content
Charles Krasnoff, senior, Ladue
Charles Krasnoff, senior, Ladue

Wrapped up Rams career in style, finishing third in the Class 4 state championship meet with a personal-best time of 15:20.2 that ranked as the area’s third-best performance of the season at 5 kilometers. That was Krasnoff’s sixth finish of seventh place or better, including a victory in the Suburban Conference meet and a fourth-place effort in the Class 4 District 1 meet. An all-state runner for the second consecutive season.

