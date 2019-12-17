Johns Hopkins recruit opened season by winning twice within three days, including an eye-opening performance of 15:39.70 to capture the first Fort Zumwalt North Twilight event at Pheasant Run Golf Course. That early September victory was Teeter’s top time of the season. He went on to finish second in both sectional and conference meets, third at Northwest Cedar Hill’s Stan Nelson Invitational and sixth at district. Finished 49th in Class 4 state meet in 16:06.9.
Charlie Teeter, senior, Webster Groves