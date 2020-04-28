Christian Baker, Kirkwood
Christian Baker, Kirkwood

Graduation year: 2019

The 2018 All-Metro runner of the year after becoming Kirkwood's first state champion since 1967. Baker won the Class 4 title as a senior in 15:42.03, the sixth-fastest state performance of the decade for an area runner at Jefferson City's Oak Hills Golf Center. It was Baker's only all-state finish in four appearances, reflecting an impressive improvement in his final season. He also was a second-team All-Metro selection as a junior. Baker signed with the University of Tulsa and competed as a freshman in indoor track.

