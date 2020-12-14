Conrad Hogenkamp, senior, Chaminade

Never finished lower than third in six races, highlighted by a third-place showing in the Class 4 state meet in a personal-best time of 16:01.30. Hogenkamp helped lead Red Devils to fourth-place team finish for program’s first state team trophy since 2001. His state time was sixth-best for an area runner that weekend on the Gans Creek course. Won the Class 4 District 3 title. First All-Metro selection.
