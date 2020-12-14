Cullen Krieg, sophomore, Festus

Started season strong and finished even stronger despite fighting through a knee injury that threw him off course for a few weeks. Krieg ran 15:56.50 (5 kilometers), his fastest time of the season, to finish second in Missouri Class 4 state meet to help Tigers win record-tying seventh successive state team championship. His performance was area’s fourth-fastest at state meet regardless of classification. Krieg also won the Forest Park Invitational’s Green Division, was third in the Festus Bowles and fourth in Class 4 District 1 meet. Third team All-Metro selection last season.
