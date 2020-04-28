Devin Meyrer, Lafayette

Graduation year: 2016
Helped Lafayette repeat as Class 4 team state champions in 2014 and 2015 and earned the individual crown as a senior in 2015 in a time of 15:25.42, which ranks as fourth-fastest state performance ever on Jefferson City's Oak Hills Golf Center. Meyrer was the All-Metro runner of the year in 2015 and was a second-team pick in 2014 after a seventh-place state finish. He also helped the Lancers to a third-place team finish in 2013. Meyrer signed and ran two seasons for Baylor and completed his cross country career by running two seasons for Michigan, capped by a team-leading 16th-place individual finish as a senior in November at the NCAA Division I Championships. Meyrer's effort helped the Wolverines finish seventh as a team, their best effort since a fifth-place showing 1999.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.