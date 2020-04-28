Dorrian Gordon, O'Fallon

Graduation year: 2015
The All-Metro runner of the year in 2014 and a first-team All-Metro selection as a junior in 2013. Gordon made four state meet appearances and earned all-state honors twice for the powerful Panthers, finishing 11th in 2013 and 14th in 2014. Gordon's performance of 14:42 as a senior is a time that ranks 10th in the decade for area runners in the state meet at Detweiller Park, with his 14:46 as a junior ranking 11th and his 15:01 from a 42nd-place showing as a sophomore tied for 20th. Gordon competed for St. Louis University, making three Midwest Region Cross Country Championships appearances.
