Finished 19th in Illinois Class 2A state meet with a personal best of 15:26 that was the fifth-best effort of any area runner, regardless of classification, that day at Detweiller Park. Bleier's regular season included a seventh-place effort in the Mississippi Valley Conference meet, a sixth-place showing at Freeburg and seventh-place finish in the Madison County meet. He was 11th at the Highland Regional, helping Triad to a second-place team finish, and 12th at the Decatur MacArthur Sectional, where Triad was third in team standings.
Drake Bleier, junior, Triad