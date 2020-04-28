Drew White, Festus

Graduation year: 2012
The first individual state champion in program history when he captured the Class 3 title as a senior in 2011, winning by almost 31 seconds in the process. As a sophomore in 2009, he also ran on Festus' first team championship squadron. White was a first-team All-Metro selection as both a junior and senior, with his runner-up state performance of 15:57.87 in 2010 ranking 20th from the decade for area runners at Jefferson City's Oak Hills Course. The best time of his senior season was an area-leading 15:19 from his third-place finish in the Forest Park Festival. White ran four seasons for the University of Missouri, competing four times each in the SEC Championships and the NCAA Division I Midwest Regionals.
