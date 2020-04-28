Dylan Quisenberry, Lafayette
Dylan Quisenberry, Lafayette

  • 0
Graduation year: 2016

Ran three of the best 60 times of the decade for area competitors in the state meet at Oak Hills, topped by a 15:48.12 in 2014 for a fourth-place finish in Class 4. That effort, the area's 10th-fastest of the decade at Oak Hills, helped Lafayette win the first of consecutive state team championships. He also was team-leading eighth as a sophomore, 11th as a senior and 30th as a freshman, narrowly missing out on four all-state finishes. A first-team All-Metro pick in 2014 and second-team honoree in 2013 and 2015. Competed four seasons for the University of Missouri.

