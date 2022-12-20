 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dylan Ybarra, junior, O'Fallon

Won Southwestern Conference championship with area’s second-fastest time on a three-mile course (14 minutes and 41.70 seconds). Class 3A Quincy Regional champion, sixth at sectionals and finished 21st at Class 3A state meet in 15:22.9, the area’s best time at state. His 16:15.90 to finish third in the Forest Park Festival’s Green Division, best among area runners, was a top 20 area time on a 5-kilometer course. Also second at Dale Shepherd Invitational, fourth at Granite City and fifth in the Richard Spring Invitational.

