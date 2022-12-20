 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ethan Hogan, junior, Columbia

Ethan Hogan, Columbia

Ethan Hogan, Columbia cross country

Posted fastest three-mile time among area athletes of 14 minutes and 35.4 seconds to win the Cahokia Conference title in Salem. That was one of Hogan’s 11 finishes in the top five of a race, including the championship of the Class 1A Wesclin Regional and five runner-up finishes. He picked up a fourth-place finish at sectionals before finishing sixth in the Class 1A state meet, the best finish and time (15:29.1) ever for a Columbia runner.

