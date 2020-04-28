Garrett Sweatt, Edwardsville
0 comments

Garrett Sweatt, Edwardsville

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Garrett Sweatt, Edwardsville

Garrett Sweatt, Edwardsville

Graduation year: 2012

A four-time qualifier for the Illinois Class 3A state meet, crossing 39th as a freshman before posting three consecutive all-state finishes — 10th as a sophomore, 11th as a junior and a career-best fourth as a senior in a career-best time of 14:29, both program records and the fifth-best state meet performance of the decade for an area runner. Sweatt was the All-Metro runner of the year in 2011 and was a first-team selection in 2010. Competed four seasons in cross country and track and field for Stanford, running for two runner-up teams and one third-place team in the NCAA national cross country championships.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports