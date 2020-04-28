Garrett Sweatt, Edwardsville

Graduation year: 2012
A four-time qualifier for the Illinois Class 3A state meet, crossing 39th as a freshman before posting three consecutive all-state finishes — 10th as a sophomore, 11th as a junior and a career-best fourth as a senior in a career-best time of 14:29, both program records and the fifth-best state meet performance of the decade for an area runner. Sweatt was the All-Metro runner of the year in 2011 and was a first-team selection in 2010. Competed four seasons in cross country and track and field for Stanford, running for two runner-up teams and one third-place team in the NCAA national cross country championships.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.