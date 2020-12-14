 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Geordan Patrylak, junior, Edwardsville
0 comments

Geordan Patrylak, junior, Edwardsville

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Geordan Patrylak, Edwardsville

Geordan Patrylak, Edwardsville cross country

Packed a strong punch in the Tigers’ No. 2 position behind All-Metro runner of the year Ryan Watts. Patrylak was Edwardsville’s second finisher in all five of its team titles and also during its third-place finish in the Class 3A Normal Sectional. He was runner-up in three meets, twice running personal bests in those finishes — 15:08.9 in the Granite City Regional on a 3-mile course; and 15:46.5 in the Southwestern Conference meet on a 5-kilometer course. Patrylak wrapped up the season by finishing ninth at the sectional meet. First All-Metro selection.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports