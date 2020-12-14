Geordan Patrylak, junior, Edwardsville

Packed a strong punch in the Tigers’ No. 2 position behind All-Metro runner of the year Ryan Watts. Patrylak was Edwardsville’s second finisher in all five of its team titles and also during its third-place finish in the Class 3A Normal Sectional. He was runner-up in three meets, twice running personal bests in those finishes — 15:08.9 in the Granite City Regional on a 3-mile course; and 15:46.5 in the Southwestern Conference meet on a 5-kilometer course. Patrylak wrapped up the season by finishing ninth at the sectional meet. First All-Metro selection.
