Grant Schleifer, senior, Okawville

Won Cahokia Conference Illinois individual title with performance of 15:48.4, his fastest on a 3-mile course, and helped Rockets to team title. Also ran 15:15.2 on 2.92-mile course to finish sixth in Class 1A Benton Sectional, was runner-up in Carterville Regional and placed in top five of six other meets. Crossed 33rd in Class 1A state meet.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Paul Halfacre
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today