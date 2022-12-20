 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grant Schleifer, senior, Okawville

Won Cahokia Conference Illinois individual title with performance of 15:48.4, his fastest on a 3-mile course, and helped Rockets to team title. Also ran 15:15.2 on 2.92-mile course to finish sixth in Class 1A Benton Sectional, was runner-up in Carterville Regional and placed in top five of six other meets. Crossed 33rd in Class 1A state meet.

