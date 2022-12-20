 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ian Schram, senior, Festus

Had the fastest 5-kilometer time in the area of 15 minutes and 24.70 seconds while finishing 13th at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville against more than 400 other runners from several stats. Won the Jefferson County Athletics Association title, then finished as runner-up in the Class 4 District 1 and Class 4 state meet behind Hillsboro's Josh Allison. Also eighth in Forest Park’s Green Division and ninth in Gans Creek Classic’s Gold Division.

