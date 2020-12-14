Ian Schram, sophomore, Festus

Ran in top position much of the season for the Tigers, winning the hometown Festus Bowles title with a season-best effort of 15:56.28. Schram also won the Class 4 District 1 title, was fourth at Parkway West’s Dale Sheppard Invitational, sixth in Gans Creek Classic’s top division and ninth in Class 4 state meet as Fetsus won state record-tying seventh consecutive championship. First All-Metro section.
