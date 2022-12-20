Jackson Collman, senior, Civic Memorial

One of the top runners in the highly competitive Mississippi Valley Conference. A second-team All-Metro selection last year, Collman ran the fifth-fastest time among area athletes on a 3-mile course of 15 minutes and 7.70 seconds. Posted seven top-10 finishes, including a championship at the Madison County Invitational. Runner-up at the MVC meet, the Class 2A Highland Regional and finished his career with a 17th-place finish at the Class 2A state meet.