Jacob Meyers, senior, Festus

Leader of a Tigers pack that won a Missouri record eighth consecutive team state championship. Meyers ran the area’s second-fastest 5-kilometer time (15:18.4) while finishing second individually in the Class 4 state championship race. He won the Jefferson County Athletics Association and Class 4 District 1 individual titles. Also finished 15th in the Gans Creek Classic and 17th at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Ark.