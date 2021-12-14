 Skip to main content
Joe Schwartz, junior, Waterloo
Ran personal-best time of 15:15 to finish 16th in the Illinois Class 2A state championship meet on the 3-mile course at Detweiller Park in Peoria. It was the area’s best 2A finish and his state time was the area’s fourth-best regardless of classification. That was the cherry on top of a standout season which featured three victories, including the Mississippi Valley Conference meet, and eight finishes of fourth or better. He was the Highland Regional runner-up and fourth in the Decatur MacArthur Sectional.

