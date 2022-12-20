Joe Schwartz, senior, Waterloo

Back-to-back Mississippi Valley Conference champion, Schwartz ran personal-best time of 14:56.43 (third best in area on 3-mile course) to finish fourth in Peoria Invitational. Fourth in Class 2A Highland Regional, 13th in 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectional and 49th in 2A state meet. Signed with Southern Indiana.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Paul Halfacre
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today