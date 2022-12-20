 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joe Schwartz, senior, Waterloo

Back-to-back Mississippi Valley Conference champion, Schwartz ran personal-best time of 14:56.43 (third best in area on 3-mile course) to finish fourth in Peoria Invitational. Fourth in Class 2A Highland Regional, 13th in 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectional and 49th in 2A state meet. Signed with Southern Indiana.

