Jonah Allison, senior, Hillsboro

An integral part of a dominating season for the Hawks that resulted in the program's first team state championship. His personal best time of 15 minutes, 40.10 seconds, was the fifth fastest among area athletes. He collected seven top-three finishes, including a third-place finish at the Class 4 state meet. Picked up a 12th-place finish in the rugged Gans Creek Classic Gold Division, where he helped the team to a runner-up finish. Signed with SIU Carbondale.

News