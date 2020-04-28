Jonathan Coffman, Herculaneum

Graduation year: 2020
The 2019 All-Metro runner of the year ran an area-best time of 15:37.6 to finish second in the Class 3 state meet as Missouri's championship event debuted at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. Also a second-team All-Metro selection as a junior in 2018, Coffman was the first runner in Herculaneum history to earn four all-state (top 25) finishes. He was 15th as a freshman, 21st as a sophomore and sixth as a junior. Signed with St. Louis University.
