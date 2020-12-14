 Skip to main content
Justin Mumford, senior, Wesclin
Justin Mumford, senior, Wesclin

Justin Mumford, Wesclin

Justin Mumford, Wesclin cross country

Didn’t get chance to earn third Illinois Class 1A all-state finish because of COVID-19 but still made most of final campaign by winning eight meets. Only event Mumford didn’t win was the Granite City Invitational, where he was second behind Edwardsville’s Ryan Watts, the All-Metro runner of the year. Mumford’s top 3-mile time was 14:50.9 while winning the Wesclin Invitational, and he blazed to a 14:40 to win the 2.95-mile Mascoutah Invitational. Closed season with a 36-second victory in the Class 1A Althoff Sectional. Also was a first team All-Metro pick as a freshman and earned second team honors as a junior.

Sports