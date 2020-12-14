 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lance Miller, junior, Mascoutah
0 comments

Lance Miller, junior, Mascoutah

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Only finished lower than sixth once in 10 races and helped Mascoutah to nine team titles, including the Mississippi Valley Conference, Class 2A Highland Regional and Class 2A Olney Sectional crowns. Individually, Miller’s top time of 15:42.7 came in fifth-place finish at Belleville West Invitational. He also had area-best finishes of fourth at the Highland Regional and sixth at the Olney Sectional. First All-Metro selection.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports