Lance Miller, junior, Mascoutah

Only finished lower than sixth once in 10 races and helped Mascoutah to nine team titles, including the Mississippi Valley Conference, Class 2A Highland Regional and Class 2A Olney Sectional crowns. Individually, Miller’s top time of 15:42.7 came in fifth-place finish at Belleville West Invitational. He also had area-best finishes of fourth at the Highland Regional and sixth at the Olney Sectional. First All-Metro selection.
