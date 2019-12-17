Lucas Rackers, senior, SLUH

Finished sixth in Class 4 state meet with personal-best time of 15:41.5 that was area’s fourth-best of the season at 5 kilometers. Rackers was top-10 finisher at state for second consecutive season after finishing seventh as a junior. Rackers was SLUH’s top finisher in three meets, including a runner-up showing at district and third-place finish at the sectional meet. Also was team-best third place at the Granite City meet and finished second in Metro Catholic Conference meet. Helped SLUH earn Class 4 runner-up state trophy for the second successive season.