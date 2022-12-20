Lukas Groenewald, senior, Lafayette

Personal best time of 15 minutes and 32.50 seconds to win Class 5 District 1 meet at Arnold Park was area’s fourth-fastest on a 5-kilometer course. Suburban Conference Yellow Pool champion. Notched 10th-place finish at Gans Creek Classic, was 15th in Class 5 state meet.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Paul Halfacre
