Luke Stevenson, junior, Pattonville

Ran to a school record time of 15 minutes and 49.30 seconds, which was area’s seventh-best on a 5-kilometer course, to finish eighth in the Class 5 state meet. That continued a strong showing in championship meets after third-place showings in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool and Class 5 District 3 meets. Claimed titles in both the Stan Nelson Invitational and Dale Shepherd Invitational and was 15th in the Gans Creek Classic’s Gold Division.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Paul Halfacre
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today