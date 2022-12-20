 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Luke Stevenson, junior, Pattonville

Luke Stevenson, Pattonville

Luke Stevenson, Pattonville cross country

Ran to a school record time of 15 minutes and 49.30 seconds, which was area’s seventh-best on a 5-kilometer course, to finish eighth in the Class 5 state meet. That continued a strong showing in championship meets after third-place showings in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool and Class 5 District 3 meets. Claimed titles in both the Stan Nelson Invitational and Dale Shepherd Invitational and was 15th in the Gans Creek Classic’s Gold Division.

