Max McDaniel, Festus

Graduation year: 2019
McDaniel was the No. 1 runner for the Tigers in four consecutive Class 3 team state championship finishes from 2015-2018 and won the Class 3 individual title as a senior in 2018. McDaniel's top individual performance by time was 15:46.47 as a junior in 2017, which helped earn him All-Metro runner of the year honors. He finished second individually that season and also was fourth as both a freshman and sophomore. Three of McDaniel's state meet performances rank in the top 44 for area runners this decade at Oak Hills, led by his 15:46.47, which is ninth. Signed with Bradley and redshirted as a freshman.
