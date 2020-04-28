Michael Karls, Festus
Graduation year: 2015

The Class 3 state champion as a senior in 2014 in 15:23.8, which is the third-fastest performance ever in the state meet at Jefferson City's Oak Hills Golf Center. Karls' time was more than eight seconds faster than the Class 4 champ that day and helped the Tigers cap an unbeaten season by winning the team championship with an astounding 24 points, fifth-lowest in meet history. That was the first in a streak of six team championships that is alive for Festus going into the 2020 season. Karls also finished third as a junior in 2013 and was seventh in 2012 when Festus won the second team state championship in program history. Karls was a first-team All-Metro pick in 2014 and second-teamer in 2013. Received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy and competed for four seasons in cross country and track and field. Helped Navy qualify as a team for the 2017 NCAA Division I Championships.

