Michael Scolarici, O'Fallon

Graduation year: 2011
Battled injury throughout his senior season in 2010 but still finished 13th in the Illinois Class 3A state meet with a time of 14:36 that held up to be tied for sixth-best state performance of the decade for an area runner at Detweiller Park. Scolarici was a first-team All-Metro selection both in 2009 and 2010. He finished seventh at the state meet in 2009. Scolarici went on to run for St. Louis University in both cross county and track. In cross country, he appeared three times in the Midwest Regional meet.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.