Noah Kauppila, Marquette

Graduation year: 2014
Ran to the Class 4 championship as a senior in 2013 with a time of 15:22.34, which stands as the second-fastest state performance at Jefferson City's Oak Hills Golf Center and at the time was a state record by more than four seconds, breaking a standard that had been established in 1999. Kauppila is Marquette's only state champion in cross country. He was a first-team All-Metro selection in 2011, 2012 and 2013 after posting all-state finishes all three seasons, including a fourth-place effort in 2011. He was 20th in 2012. Kauppila went on to run four seasons of cross country and track and field for Princeton. His senior season in cross country (2017), Kauppila helped Princeton qualify as a team for the NCAA Division I Championships for the first time in four seasons.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.