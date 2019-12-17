Noah Scott, senior, SLUH

Ran to top-10 finishes in six events, including a fifth-place effort in the Class 4 state meet with a time of 15:38.60 that was the area’s second-best performance at 5 kilometers this season and was area’s best Class 4 state finish. It was Scott’s second consecutive all-state finish and fourth successive state meet appearance. He also helped Junior Billikens to a Class 4 runner-up state finish for second year in a row. Scott also was third in district and Parkway West meets, fourth in conference and Granite City meets and eighth in Forest Park’s top division.