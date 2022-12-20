Orville Mann, senior, Hillsboro

Helped Hawks to Class 4 team championship, the first state championship in program history. Finished sixth individually at state, ran personal best of 15 minutes and 54.30 seconds (eighth best in area) to place fourth in Class 4 District 1 meet. Helped Hillsboro to nine team titles, including conference.
Paul Halfacre
