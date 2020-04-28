Runner of the decade: Patrick Perrier, O'Fallon

Graduation year: 2014
In 2013, Perrier became only the fourth St. Louis area runner to win an Illinois boys cross country state championship when he captured the Class 3A crown in 14 minutes, 21 seconds, on the 3-mile Detweiller Park course in Peoria. As a junior, Perrier was the 3A runner-up in 14:15, the fastest state performance of the decade for an area runner and the third-fastest ever for an area runner behind two times posted in 1971 and 1972 by Lebanon's Craig Virgin, a three-time Olympian. Perrier was the All-Metro runner of the year in 2013, a first-team pick in 2012 and second-teamer in 2011. He helped the Panthers finish as 3A team runner-up in 2011 and 2012 and third in 2013. He ran four seasons of cross country and track at Stanford.
