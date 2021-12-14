Ryan Watts, senior, Edwardsville

Signed with Big 12 power Iowa State. Returned from a foot injury and ran to a standout season that concluded with an eighth-place finish in the Illinois Class 3A state championship meet, the area’s best finish in the 3A meet since O’Fallon’s Patrick Perrier won the title in 2013 and Edwardsville’s top state finish since Garrett Sweatt was fourth in 2011. Watts ran personal-best time of 14:28.8 to finish third in the Peoria Invitational on the same Detweiller Park course, a time that ranked seventh-best in Illinois for the season. Won Normal Community Regional title, third at Quincy Sectional. The 2020 All-Metro runner of the year.