Simon Ogle, senior, Festus

Earned all-state honors for the third consecutive season while leading the Tigers to their sixth consecutive Class 3 team state championship, one shy of Missouri’s all-time record. Ogle finished third individually in the Class 3 state meet with his personal-best time of 15:54.1. Despite battling whooping cough during the season, also won titles in the Festus Bowles and conference meets and his sixth-place finish helped Festus win season-opening Tim Nixon Invitational at Liberty. Another highlight was a 21st-place showing at Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, a field of more than 700 runners from several states.