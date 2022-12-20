 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is partnering with McBride Homes who are sponsoring 5,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Tate Riney, senior, Festus

  • 0

Notched four top-10 finishes, including fourth in Festus Bowles Invitational. Also sixth in Class 4 District 1 meet and 14th at Class 4 state meet. Helped Tigers to Class 4 team runner-up finish at state. Posted area’s ninth-fastest time on a 5-kilometer course with a time of 15 minutes and 54.80 seconds at Chile Pepper Festival.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News