Tim Rackers, SLUH

Graduation year: 2011
Only ran two seasons for the Junior Billikens but made a major impression in his limited time, earning All-Metro runner of the year accolades as a senior in 2010 after a fourth-place Class 4 state meet finish. His time of 15:45.70 that day was SLUH's program record for the state meet on Jefferson City's Oak Hills course, site of Missouri's state meet from 1979-2018. Rackers, a second-team All-Metro selection as a junior after an eighth-place state showing in 2009, went on to run for the University of Tulsa. He was a three-time NCAA Division I Championships qualifier in cross country.
