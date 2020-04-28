Tim Rackers, SLUH
0 comments

Tim Rackers, SLUH

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

Graduation year: 2011

Only ran two seasons for the Junior Billikens but made a major impression in his limited time, earning All-Metro runner of the year accolades as a senior in 2010 after a fourth-place Class 4 state meet finish. His time of 15:45.70 that day was SLUH's program record for the state meet on Jefferson City's Oak Hills course, site of Missouri's state meet from 1979-2018. Rackers, a second-team All-Metro selection as a junior after an eighth-place state showing in 2009, went on to run for the University of Tulsa. He was a three-time NCAA Division I Championships qualifier in cross country.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports