 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is partnering with McBride Homes who are sponsoring 5,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Timothy Greiner, senior, SLUH

  • 0

Fifth at Class 5 District 1 meet in 16:09.2, which was area's 16th-best clocking over 5 kilometers. Third in Metro Catholic meet, ninth at Granite City Invitational.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News