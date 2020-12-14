 Skip to main content
Trevor Peimann, senior, Timberland
Trevor Peimann, senior, Timberland

Trevor Peimann, Timberland

Trevor Peimann, Timberland cross country

Ran fastest time of any area competitor in any classification at Missouri’s state meet, finishing second in Class 5 with a personal-best time of 15:40.2 on the 5-kilometer Gans Creek Course in Columbia. That marked an 88-place improvement from Peimann’s previous-best state finish. Peimann never finished lower than fifth in eight races, including a runner-up showing in the Class 5 District 4 meet and Forest Park Invitational’s Green Division. He was Timberland’s first state medal winner since 2015. First All-Metro selection.

