Trevor Peimann, senior, Timberland

Ran fastest time of any area competitor in any classification at Missouri’s state meet, finishing second in Class 5 with a personal-best time of 15:40.2 on the 5-kilometer Gans Creek Course in Columbia. That marked an 88-place improvement from Peimann’s previous-best state finish. Peimann never finished lower than fifth in eight races, including a runner-up showing in the Class 5 District 4 meet and Forest Park Invitational’s Green Division. He was Timberland’s first state medal winner since 2015. First All-Metro selection.
