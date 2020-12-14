Trey Peterson, freshman, Collinsville

Posted six top-10 finishes in debut season, including victories at Alton and Triad. Peterson’s season-best time of 15:25.96 came at Alton, when he won by more than 45 seconds. He also was sixth in the Madison County large school meet, seventh in the Southwestern Conference meet and finished the season 28th in the Class 3A Normal Sectional — the fourth-best finish for an area runner.
