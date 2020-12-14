 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tyler Freiner, junior, Timberland
0 comments

Tyler Freiner, junior, Timberland

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Improved more than 100 places from sophomore season when he finished 17th in Class 5 state meet with a personal-best time of 16:08.5 on 5-kilometer Gans Creek course. He was 122nd at state last year. That capped a season that included five top-five finishes, including a victory in the Terry Meatheany Invitational, a runner-up showing in the GAC South meet and fourth-place district effort. First All-Metro selection.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports