Tyler Freiner, junior, Timberland

Improved more than 100 places from sophomore season when he finished 17th in Class 5 state meet with a personal-best time of 16:08.5 on 5-kilometer Gans Creek course. He was 122nd at state last year. That capped a season that included five top-five finishes, including a victory in the Terry Meatheany Invitational, a runner-up showing in the GAC South meet and fourth-place district effort. First All-Metro selection.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.